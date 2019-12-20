Accused in stabbing death of Calgary caseworker found fit to stand trial

Deborah Onwu is seen in an undated family handout photo. The man accused of killing a Calgary careworker in October has been found fit to stand trial. Following a 30-day psychiatric evaluation, a judge ruled Friday that Brandon Newman will stand trial for the stabbing death of Deborah Onwu. Newman, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 25 death of Onwu. A judge had ordered a 30-day psychiatric evaluation for Newman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- *MANDATORY CREDIT*