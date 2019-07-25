Research finds pets may be spreading parasite found in Alberta coyotes and foxes

A coyote walks down the sidewalk in Hastings, Neb.on June 12, 2016. Recent studies of coyotes, foxes, and rodents in the province have found a high incidence of infected wild animals in areas across Alberta, including urban off leash dog parks in Calgary. The infection is spread through the feces of coyotes and foxes that have eaten infected rodents and dogs and cats can get the infection through contact and spread it to their human masters.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Laura Beahm -The Hastings Tribune