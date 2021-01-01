CALGARY - A Calgary police officer died in the line of duty on New Year's Eve while conducting a traffic stop in the city, the force announced on Friday as officers searched for a suspect in the case.
The Calgary Police Service provided few details of the incident, including the name or rank of the officer involved.
But the force issued a statement expressing devastation over the loss within its ranks.
"The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is unmeasurable," the statement read. "Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time."
Police said the incident took place when the officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop in northeast Calgary at 10:50 p.m. on Thursday.
They allege the vehicle fled the scene, striking the officer. Despite rescue efforts from paramedics and fellow police, the officer was pronounced dead in hospital nearly an hour later.
Calgary Police declined to offer further details immediately, but said a news conference will likely take place later in the day.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect in the incident, and road closures in the affected area are expected through much of the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.