SQUAMISH, B.C. - A paraglider who jumped from the 700-metre high Stawamus Chief in Squamish, B.C., has been rescued from a log boom in nearby Howe Sound.
The RCMP say a police boat and members of Squamish Fire Rescue helped rescue the 40-year-old man from the water.
He has been flown to a Lower Mainland hospital with what police say appears to be life-threatening injuries.
The Mounties say their initial investigation shows the man went into a spin and fell onto the boom after launching his paraglider.
The Stawamus Chief is a one of the largest granite domes in the world and stands at the south entrance to the town of Squamish.
