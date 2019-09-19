FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP in northeastern British Columbia confirm two people have died in what appears to have been a hit and run in Fort St. John.
The detachment says in social media posts that it happened Wednesday evening.
Police say officers were called to a report of a "pedestrian motor vehicle incident" in a busy area of the city.
The suspect vehicle had already left the scene.
The two victims were pronounced dead a short time later.
RCMP say more details are to be released today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019
