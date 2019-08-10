RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., shuts down

A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. No injuries were reported and the gondola has been closed by operators for the foreseeable future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

SQUAMISH, B.C. - The Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., is closed after some of its cabins plummeted to ground early Saturday morning.

Staff at the popular tourist attraction say they were alerted to the incident at around 4:30 a.m. after the haul rope for the gondola cabins broke.

RCMP spokeswoman Const. Ashley Mackay says Mounties have taken over the investigation.

The gondola was not in operation at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

An employee working at the summit heard a loud bang and discovered the fallen cabins.

RCMP are requesting that people stay away from the area, including nearby outdoor trails.

Mounties are investigating what caused the damage.

