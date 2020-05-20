RCMP investigating burned truck, theft of fuel at Trans Mountain work site

A burned out rope truck is shown in a Merritt RCMP handout photo. The RCMP says it's investigating a suspicious blaze and alleged vandalism at a Trans Mountain work site near Merritt, B.C. In news release, the Mounties say a piece of heavy equipment on the pipeline expansion project site was the target of vandalism and theft one day, and the fire another. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Merritt RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT