Lethbridge police identify man with amnesia who walked into local hospital

Police in southern Alberta are asking for the public's help in identifying a man, shown in a handout photo, in hospital suffering from amnesia.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Police in southern Alberta say they have identified a man in hospital with amnesia.

Earlier Tuesday, Lethbridge police appealed to the public for help in the identifying the man who walked into Chinook Regional Hospital wearing cycling attire and had a blue water bladder backpack.

He was wet and covered in mud and told staff he had walked there after falling off his bike in the river valley.

Officers said the man, who they said was in his 60s, did not have identification and was unable to remember his name.

Police say they have now determined the man is a resident of Lethbridge.

