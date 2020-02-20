HYTHE, Alta. - RCMP say all but three of the bison on the lam near a village in northwestern Alberta have been rounded up.
The owner of the herd had been parked Tuesday evening at a service station in Hythe, Alta., when the side door of the trailer was worked loose by the livestock.
All 15 bison escaped and were roaming around the area.
Police say the three bison are now near Valhalla, which is north of Hythe.
Cpl. Ron Bumbry says the owner has been wrangling the bison.
No injuries or collisions with vehicles have been reported.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 20, 2020
