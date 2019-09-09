WESTLOCK, Alta. - A man has been killed in a head-on collision on a northern Alberta highway.
RCMP at Westlock say a truck was headed south on Highway 44 shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when an oncoming northbound car crossed the centre line, resulting in the crash.
The car driver — a 57-year-old resident of the Alexander First Nation — died at the scene.
A man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital.
His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Traffic was rerouted while police investigated but the highway has since been reopened.
