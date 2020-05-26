VANCOUVER - A busy route through downtown Vancouver is closed as police investigate what they describe as a multiple stabbing.
Few other details have been provided in a brief police statement issued on social media.
The investigation has closed a one-block stretch of Hastings Street through the Downtown Eastside.
Images from the scene show a large section of sidewalk behind police tape.
Evidence markers also dot the area and extend into the middle of the street.
Police have not officially commented on potential victims or said if any suspects are in custody, but the Twitter message advises the public to stay clear of the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020