WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. - RCMP in Williams Lake, B.C., say a 43-year-old man has been shot to death in the Interior city.
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in a news release that police were called to a report of shots fired early Tuesday.
The injured man was found lying in the driveway of a home and was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead.
Saunderson says the attack is being investigated as a "priority offence."
The victim's name has not been released.
Police have not offered a possible motive for the shooting but ask anyone who knows of any "suspicious activity" to speak to investigators.
