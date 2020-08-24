VICTORIA - British Columbia has hit its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 109 people testing positive for the disease.
The milestone was reached between Friday and Saturday, surpassing the 100 cases reported on Aug. 14.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 269 cases were reported between Friday and Sunday, and one person died, for a total of 203 fatalities in B.C.
Henry says the province has ramped up testing, with up to 5,000 tests being done every day, and that the undetected transmission rate remains low.
However, she says keeping the number of cases from increasing even more will require a collective effort in order to protect the elderly and those with a compromised immune system before flu season begins in the fall.
Henry says more fines against businesses and individuals in recent days is the right move if public health measures, such as limiting gatherings to 50 people, are not followed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.