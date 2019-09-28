CAMROSE, Alta. - The Transportation Safety Board says one person is dead following a small airplane crash near Camrose, Alta.
It says a team is investigating the crash that happened at about 4:45 p.m. mountain time on Friday.
The safety board says the privately-operated plane crashed shortly after takeoff in an area about 46 kilometres east of Camrose.
It says the plane, a Piper PA-18, caught fire in the crash.
The board did not provide any details on the identity of the pilot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.
