Police release new photo of Surrey men missing from B.C. Interior

Ryan Provencher is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the RCMP. RCMP in Surrey, B.C., have released a new photo as the search continues for two Surrey men who haven't been seen for a week. In releasing the new picture of 38-year-old Ryan Provencher, investigators say it's believed he and 37-year-old Richard Scurr planned to travel to the southern Interior community of Spences Bridge, the day they disappeared. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*