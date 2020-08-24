'Nervewracking': Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

The Stein Valley Nlakapamux School, near Lytton, B.C., is seen in this undated handout photo. The school operates on a year-round schedule, with extended breaks for students and teachers four times a year, which line up with culturally significant times for the Nlaka'pamux Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stein Valley Nlakapamux School, *MANDATORY CREDIT*