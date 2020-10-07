Mounties charge man with assault at Alberta anti-racism rally

A police officer patrols as demonstrators march down a main street during an anti-racism event in Red Deer, Alta., on October 4, 2020. RCMP says they have charged an Alberta man with assault in connection to an anti-racist rally in Red Deer that turned violent about two weeks ago.

Investigators say they reviewed numerous videos submitted to them from the public of disturbances at an anti-racist rally in Red Deer on Sept. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh