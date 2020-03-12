Alberta courthouses preparing for disruptions as COVID-19 spreads

Judges bench at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. Alberta courts are preparing for disruptions as the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 GAC

CALGARY - Alberta courthouses are preparing for disruptions with the number of COVID-19 cases expected to grow.

The Court of Queen's Bench says members of the public should avoid attending court proceedings if they are sick.

Lawyers are encouraged to stay in touch with clients and witnesses to make sure they are well enough to come to court.

Anyone who is ill, in self-isolation or quarantine may be able to take part in court hearings by telephone.

Jury selections and jury trials are going ahead as scheduled, but anyone who is ill, in self-isolation or quarantine should contact Resolution and Court Administration Services.

The court says it will update its website as soon as possible if it needs to reduce operations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Alberta had 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 12, 2020

