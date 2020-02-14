Alberta man guilty of killing son makes charter challenge, cites jail assaults

Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A man convicted of manslaughter in the death of his son wants his charges to be stayed or his sentence reduced over claims he was abused in jail. Joey Crier alleges he was assaulted by guards and fellow inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*