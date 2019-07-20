LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Officials say a man and a dog are dead after a house fire in Lethbridge, Alta., early Saturday.
The Lethbridge police and fire departments say they were called to the residence at around 1:30 a.m.
They say small flames and heavy smoke were coming from the basement, where first responders located a 50-year-old man and a dog.
The man and dog were both pronounced dead.
The damage from the fire is estimated at about $200,000.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.