SURREY, B.C. - The RCMP is investigating after shots were fired into a home in Surrey, B.C., on Friday.
Mounties say they responded to a report of shots fired in the Fleetwood area around 9:45 a.m.
When they arrived, officers say they found evidence consistent with shots being fired into a residence.
Police say no one at the scene was injured.
No arrests have been made and police are working to identify a suspect.
The RCMP says early indications are that this was a targeted incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.
