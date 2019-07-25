CALGARY - A Calgary man who was convicted for a second time in the death of a University of Calgary student has appealed for a second time.
Mitchell Harkes was convicted in May of the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Brett Wiese, who was fatally stabbed in the back at a party in January 2013.
The 26-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in June.
Harkes filed a notice of appeal Wednesday claiming that the trial judged erred in his charge to the jury.
It's the second time Harkes has appealed a second-degree murder conviction.
In 2015, he successfully appealed to the Alberta Court of Appeal — also over errors in the judge's instructions to the jury — and got the new trial.
Harkes remains in prison at the Bowden Institution. (CTV Calgary/The Canadian Press)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.