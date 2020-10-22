COVID-19 testing option to be tried at Calgary airport, U.S. border crossing

Seats in the waiting area of domestic departures lounge of Calgary International Airport are seen with caution tape on them on June 9, 2020. The Alberta government says rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available at the Calgary airport and a United States border crossing so travellers coming into Canada don't have to quarantine for a full 14 days.

The pilot project is to start Nov. 2 and will be voluntary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward