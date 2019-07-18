Scrapie, a disease related to mad cow, found in two flocks of sheep in Alberta

This undated image provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an unidentified veterinarian with Animal Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, conducting tests for scrapie disease.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some sheep in Alberta have been infected with scrapie, a fatal disease that affects the animals' central nervous system. The federal agency's website says classic scrapie, which can be transmitted to other sheep and goats, were confirmed in two flocks on June 21.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-USDA, Norman Watson