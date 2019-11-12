QUEEN CHARLOTTE, B.C. - In a story published Saturday, The Canadian Press said three earthquakes struck off Haida Gwaii. However, Natural Resources Canada says a glitch on its website displayed three quakes when in fact there was only one earthquake that had a magnitude of 4.7.
