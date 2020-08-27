CALGARY - The father of a girl who was burned in an apparent case of road rage is asking the man who threw hot tea through an open car window to come forward and apologize.
Police have said the incident happened late on Aug. 15 when a man was driving home with his family and was nearly hit by a vehicle that ran a red light.
Fahim Mirza says he hit the brakes to avoid a collision and exchanged words with three men in a car before one man got out of the passenger seat and threw a cup of hot green tea through the open window.
The tea missed Mirza, but splashed his seven-year old daughter on her face and shoulder.
She was taken to hospital to be treated for second-degree burns and has since been released.
Police say they are looking for three South Asian men who fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan and are asking anyone who saw anything to come forward.