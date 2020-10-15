VANCOUVER - British Columbia Liberal Laurie Throness has announced he's quitting as a candidate in the Oct. 24 provincial election.
The NDP released a videotape in which Throness says at an all-candidates meeting Wednesday that the NDP promise to provide free contraceptives appears similar to past eugenics plans to stop poor people from having more children.
A statement from the Liberal party says Throness has accepted that his comments were wrong and inappropriate.
The statement says it was clear that Throness could not be part of the B.C. Liberal team.
It says the party is dedicated to a diversity of perspectives, but all party members are dedicated to inclusiveness and equality, which is not up for debate.
Throness, who was the member for Chilliwack-Kent in the last legislature, has been under fire in the past for telling the media he would continue to buy advertising in a Christian magazine that published articles supporting conversation therapy for LGBTQ people.
