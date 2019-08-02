SURREY, B.C. - Detectives with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the case in the latest deadly shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Police say a man was attacked Friday morning while in the drive-thru of a financial institution in south Surrey.
RCMP say in a news release that the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Two men fled the area but were arrested a short time later and remain in custody.
Investigators say they believe the attack was targeted.
Police have not commented on a motive or said if any of the men are known to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.