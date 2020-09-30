Stoney Nakoda women replace racist nickname for mountain landmark in Alberta Rockies

A prominent landmark near the summit on Mount Charles Stewart in the Alberta Rockies, is shown near Canmore, Alta., on Sept. 3, 2020. Stoney Nakoda women elders have revealed a new name for a prominent landmark in the Alberta Rockies with a racist and misogynistic nickname. The feature, has been known since the 1920s as Squaw's Tit, is located. A ceremony was held Tuesday near Canmore to bring back the peak's original name: Anu katha Ipa, or Bald Eagle Peak in English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh