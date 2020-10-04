Liberal leader's promise to put hold on Surrey police move away from RCMP criticized

Smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. obscures the downtown Vancouver skyline as Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits to pose for a party photograph, during a campaign stop in North Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. An election promise by British Columbia Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson to intervene in the city of Surrey's transition away from the RCMP is drawing fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck