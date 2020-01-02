Three day search for skier in southeastern B.C. ends with man found alive, well

Rossland-area resident Mark Gayowski is shown in this undated handout image provided by Trail and Greater District RCMP. Members of a southeastern British Columbia search team are celebrating 2020 with what they are calling an "incredible" day. South Columbia Search and Rescue president Mike Hudson says in a statement that 34-year-old Mark Gayowski was found alive on New Year's day after being reported missing on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Trail and Greater District RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*