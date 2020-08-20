JOHN DOR PRAIRIE, Alta. - Police have charged a man in the death of a 15-year-old girl from a northern Alberta First Nation.
Roderica Ribbonleg of Little Red River Cree Nation was last seen July 5 in the area of John D'or Prairie, about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton.
RCMP say clothing was located in a forested area there a week later, and further investigation led to her remains.
Officers arrested Jason Alec Tallcree in John D'Or Prairie, where he lives, on Wednesday.
Tallcree has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in High Level Provincial Court on Monday.
RCMP continue to investigate and ask the public to come forward with any information about the homicide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 20, 2020