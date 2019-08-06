CALGARY - Three people were taken to hospital after a car slammed into a busy fast-food restaurant in Calgary.
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Monday in a southwest neighbourhood.
The vehicle ended up inside the restaurant.
Police say a man and a woman are in stable condition, while an eight-month-old infant was taken to hospital as a precaution.
They say the car driver was not hurt.
An investigation continues but there is no word on whether charges will be laid. (CFFR)
