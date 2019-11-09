ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Police are investigating a stabbing at a large house party in Abbotsford, B.C.
Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing.
Abbotsford police say 40 to 50 young people gathered inside a home and out on the street.
They say officers found an 18-year-old man who had suffered a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.
