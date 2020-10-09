B.C.'s provincial health officer announces 119 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates how the provincial election will be held during the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Henry says in a statement that about 8,500 people who tested positive have recovered and 19 of the 68 individuals who are hospitalized are getting intensive care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito