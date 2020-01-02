PENTICTON, B.C. - A man who police say was responsible for a car-jacking crime spree in Penticton, B.C., faces more than a dozen new charges to go with 11 additional allegations laid after his arrest in September.
Police allege 36-year-old Jesse Shawcross flagged down two vehicles on a Penticton street last September and threatened to use a firearm against the drivers before he made off with one the vehicles.
Days later, police say he was believed to have stolen a truck in Oliver, B.C., and his attempted escape through a parking lot damaged numerous parked cars.
He was arrested then, charged with 11 offences and kept in custody.
RCMP say in a news release issued Thursday that an additional 13 charges have been laid against Shawcross, including two counts of robbery with a firearm.
Const. James Grandy says the evidence linking the man to the car-jacking was only recently confirmed and the added charges were laid on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.