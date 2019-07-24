RICHMOND, B.C. - A 42-year-old man has died from stab wounds after a fight broke out on a bus in Richmond, B.C.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says detectives believe the incident began as a random argument between two men that escalated into an assault.
The RCMP received multiple calls about a fight between two passengers on a Coast Mountain bus Tuesday afternoon.
Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man with serious wounds and he was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
A 22-year-old Richmond resident was arrested and remains in custody but investigators are not releasing either man's name.
A police news release says any passengers who have not yet spoken with officers should come forward because their information could be important.
"Determining what initiated the dispute between the two men involved will be a key priority for our investigators," Sgt. Frank Jang says in the release.
"We urgently need to speak with those passengers that left the bus after the incident who have not yet spoken to police."
