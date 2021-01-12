Homeless woman OK after man tries to set her blankets ablaze in Vancouver: police

A person wanted in connection to an arson case is shown in a screengrab from surveillance video taken December 13, 2020 in this handout image. A homeless woman is unhurt but police want to catch the man who tried to set her blankets on fire as she slept near a Vancouver street. A statement from the Vancouver Police Department on Tuesday says the apparent arson happened at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Vancouver Police Department