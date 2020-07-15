Camping approved for Vancouver parks but tents must be gone by mid-morning

A police officer wearing a face mask and gloves stands outside a now fenced off homeless camp at Oppenheimer Park after a 12 p.m. deadline for the park to be vacated, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Vancouver's Park Board voted last night to allow overnight camping in city parks but the revised bylaw also calls for tents to be removed each morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck