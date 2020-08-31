B.C. announces $3.5-million fund to clean up shores of central coast

A humpback whale is seen just outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. on September 17, 2013. The government has announced a fund to clean up the shores of the B.C.'s central coast in a bid to create jobs as communities try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It says the $3.5 million Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative Fund will allow small ship tour operators, Indigenous Nations and local communities to participate in removal of debris and plastic along the shores of the central coast and the Great Bear Rainforest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward