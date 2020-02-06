O'CHIESE FIRST NATION, Alta. - RCMP in Alberta say they have charged a 22-year-old woman in the death of a pedestrian last month.
Police say they were called to the O'Chiese First Nation on Jan. 25 and found a 17-year-old girl had been struck by a vehicle.
She was rushed to hospital where she died two days later.
Police say the 22-year-old faces impaired driving charges.
They say they will not be releasing the victim's name because she was a youth.
The accused is to appear in provincial court in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on March 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020
