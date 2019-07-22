Two Surrey, B.C., men missing, vehicle found in southern Interior

Richard Scurr, left, and Ryan Provencher are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP. The discovery of an empty vehicle in British Columbia's southern Interior has prompted a search for two men last seen several days ago and several hundred kilometres away, in Metro Vancouver. Surrey RCMP say 38-year-old Ryan Provencher and his 37-year-old friend, Richard Scurr, were seen last Wednesday in south Surrey, but neither man has contacted family or friends since. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*