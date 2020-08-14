B.C.'s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Bruce Ralston, speaks after being named to the position after a provincial government cabinet shuffle, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Ralston says B.C.'s NDP government has brought in new mandatory reporting requirements for the wholesale fuel market, designed to provide accountability after an investigation determined B.C. consumers were paying a 13-cent per litre premium on gas and diesel that the industry was unable to explain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck