CRESTON, B.C. - A body has been found in a small community in southeastern British Columbia and RCMP are trying to determine if it is linked to a recent double homicide in the same area.
An RCMP statement says a man's body was found in Salmo, near where a missing vehicle was located shortly after two people were fatally stabbed Wednesday evening west of Creston, B.C.
A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was taken following the attack on the 40-year-old Calgary man and 25-year-old West Kootenay woman at a highway pullout.
At the time the two victims were found, investigators said they believed the man and woman knew their assailant.
Police say the BC Coroners Service has been called and is carrying out its own investigation to determine the facts surrounding the second man’s death.
Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Southeast District RCMP says efforts are being made to identify the body found in Salmo because that will aid in determining if there is a link to the stabbing victims.
"While we have yet to confirm this man is connected to the ongoing homicide investigation, we are certainly alive to the possibility," O'Donaghey says in the statement.
