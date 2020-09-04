Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson looks on as he takes questions from media about details of an advisory forum on poverty reduction during a press conference from the Rose Garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 30, 2017. Simpson says he won't run in the next provincial election. Simpson, who represents for Vancouver-Hastings in the legislature, says he believes it's the right time for change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito