Final arguments set in trial for death of child found near Edmonton church

Anthony Joseph Raine is shown in a photo from the Facebook tribute page "R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine." Final arguments have been set for September in a second-degree murder trial for a woman accused in the death of a toddler found outside a church. Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child's father, Joey Crier, are charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine. Crier will go to trial on Oct. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-R.I.P Anthony Joseph Raine MANDATORY CREDIT