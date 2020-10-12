Leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

A composite image of three photographs shows BC NDP Leader John Horgan, left, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Sept. 25, 2020; BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, centre, in Victoria on Sept. 24, 2020; and BC Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Sept. 24, 2020. The leaders of British Columbia’s three main political parties are getting ready to square off tonight in the election campaign's first debate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, Chad Hipolito