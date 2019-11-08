Edmonton police have charged a woman with killing an 83-year-old resident at a seniors' housing complex.
Officers say someone broke into a suite of the downtown building in July and assaulted Giuseppina Micieli.
The senior was taken to hospital and died a month later.
Police say an autopsy showed she died of pneumonia caused by blunt force injuries from the attack.
Cynthia Hamelin has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police say the 49-year-old didn't know Micieli and, at the time of the killing, was out on a bail on charges related to other break-ins of seniors homes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story; an earlier version misspelled Giuseppina
