VANCOUVER - A Canada Post truck driver has been seriously injured by falling ice in the George Massey tunnel in Richmond, B.C.
British Columbia Health Services says it received reports that ice had fallen through the windshield of the vehicle on Friday.
It says two ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene and one patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.
A statement from the Transportation Ministry says its own staff and the maintenance contractor for the tunnel have assessed the are and there is nothing that leads them to believe there is further risk for travellers.
The ministry says the busy commuter route has been in operation for over 50 years and there has never been such an event.
Southern B.C. has experienced a series of winter weather warnings over the last week, including sub-zero temperatures and snow accumulations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2019.
