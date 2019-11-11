Man arrested after Uber vehicle carjacked in Edmonton, driven through jail fence

The Edmonton Remand Centre is shown on April 27, 2013. Just after midnight last night, it was reported that an Uber had been carjacked in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive by the passenger, a 23-year-old male. Shortly after, police received a report that an impaired driver had driven through the fence into the staff parking lot at the Edmonton Remand Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Lemphers