Man arrested after Uber vehicle carjacked in Edmonton, driven through jail fence

The Edmonton Remand Centre is shown on April 27, 2013. Just after midnight last night, it was reported that an Uber had been carjacked in the area of 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive by the passenger, a 23-year-old male. Shortly after, police received a report that an impaired driver had driven through the fence into the staff parking lot at the Edmonton Remand Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Lemphers

 BL

EDMONTON - A 23-year-old man is facing charges after an Uber ride-hailing vehicle was carjacked and driven through a fence at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Police say a report came in just after midnight that a suspect had stolen the vehicle in north Edmonton while he was a passenger.

Officers received a report shortly after that an impaired driver had crashed through the remand centre's fence and into a parking lot.

Jail staff held the driver until police arrived and confirmed it was the same suspect in both cases.

Police say there were no injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.

